City Of Findlay Honors Employees For Years Of Service

The City of Findlay honored 45 employees at the luncheon for their years of service with the City for 2018.

The following individuals were recognized:

5 Years: Joel Borer, Jeremy Carter, Kevin Cieplowski, Michael Cooley, Jordan Cramer,

Kathy Hassan, Mitch Heacock, Donavan Hill, Philip Hindall, Cuyler McKitrick, Matthew

Morgan, Todd Muntz, Andrew Rudnik, Jason Ruhlen, Jakob Sigler.

10 Years: John Biggs, Deidre Ramthun, Brian Smith, Carol Toupalik, Denver Weihrauch,

Stephanie Whitted.

15 Years: Leon Caudill, Seth Cole, Tim Couch, Dana Cramer, Michael Gallaher, Lorraine

Hutson, Scott Leffel, Chad Weaver.

20 Years: Scott Emans, Ann Fenimore, Rodney Michener, Bryan Miller, James Musson, Jeff

Rampe, Ed Von Stein, Bob Wagner, Ed Walters.

25 Years: Greg Craven, Daniel Gonzalez, David McClish, Thomas Moses.

30 Years: Gary Dick, Boyd Durain, Mike Stillberger.