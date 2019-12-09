Ohio SOS Confident Counties Will Implement Required Safeguards Before 2020 Election

(ONN) – Ohio’s elections chief says he’s confident the perennial swing state will have adequate safeguards against cyberattacks in place before the 2020 Presidential Election.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office says that 52 of the 88 counties are at least halfway done carrying out orders he issued in June.

LaRose is requiring federal risk and vulnerability assessments, installation of secure email systems and tools known as Albert intrusion detection devices, and other protections.

During a cybersecurity briefing on Friday, LaRose urged local officials to get moving on the improvements before the January 31 deadline.