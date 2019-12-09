Ottawa Police Arrest Two People For Using Counterfeit Money

The Ottawa Police Department says it arrested two people who tried to pass counterfeit money at a business.

Police were called to Ottawa Party Mart on North Perry Street at around 2:30 Sunday afternoon on the report that two men were trying to use fake money.

An officer arriving on the scene approached the two men.

Police say Matthew R. Sage, of Piqua, was arrested on the scene without incident, but the other suspect, Paul J. Bakle, of Grover Hill, tried to run off.

After a brief foot pursuit Bakle was apprehended.

The Ottawa Police Department says both men also tried to use counterfeit money at two fast-food restaurants in Ottawa.