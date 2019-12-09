Former Findlay Ace Hardware To Become A Church

The old Ace Hardware on Main Street in downtown Findlay could become a church.

Hancock Regional Planning Commission director Matt Cordonnier said the plans filed by Movement Church Findlay will be brought before the Findlay City Planning Commission this Thursday.

Former owner Jim Brown bought the store 43 years ago.

He announced that the business was closing alongside his retirement a while back.

You can learn more about the former Ace Hardware and why Brown decided to sell the building here.