Federal Funds To Help Pay For County Road 313 Resurfacing Project

Hancock County received federal funding to help resurface 13 miles of County Road 313 between Findlay and Bluffton.

County Engineer Doug Cade said the project will cost just over $1.9 million.

The Federal Highway Administration has offered grants totaling over $1.76 million for the project.

The rest of the funds will come from the local gas tax funds.

Cade said that the project was initially scheduled for the summer of 2022 but was moved up when the federal funds became available.