Findlay Middle Schoolers Make Waterslide Models For Potential Green Space Projects

Students from Donnell Middle School turned a lesson into waterslide proposals for use in the City of Findlay’s open green space.

Jenna was one of the students that took part in the project and said that Findlay could use a water slide.

The students had to design a working model waterslide that incorporated green space and the top models from each class were presented to Findlay City Council.

The students say the council took their proposals seriously and will consider implementing ideas from them.

