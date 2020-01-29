Findlay High School Civics Team Claims State Title, Preps For National Competition

The Findlay High School We The People civics team claimed the state title in the We The People state competition last week.

This has become a standing tradition in the school district.

Members of the team said they felt the pressure from previous teams that all claimed the title.

They added that they didn’t want to let their teacher down and worked very hard for the achievement.

There have only been a few FHS teams since the 1980s that have missed out on being state champions.

The students said they are both nervous and excited heading into the We the People National Invitational where they will face 56 other teams.

