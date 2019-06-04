Final Reading Of Parking Lot Sale On Council Agenda Tonight

6/4/19 – 5:08 A.M.

We’ll know more about the future of the site of the former Argyle building tonight. Findlay City Council will hold a final reading on a proposal to sell a city-owned parking lot to the Blanchard Valley Port Authority. If approved, the measure would help clear the way for a new six-story retail and residential development across from Marathon Petroleum.

Council met in a closed executive session Monday night to discuss the issue. They did not make any decisions when they came out of executive session. Developer Tim Youngpeter has offered $150,000 for the parking lot. The Hancock County Commissioners say they offered $230,000 for the same parking lot in 2013.

If council approves the sale, Youngpeter’s company would have until the end of next May to complete pre-closing obligations. That includes a survey, environmental inspections, and getting information about whether the property is in a “special flood hazard area” determined by FEMA.

Council meets at 7 p.m. tonight.

