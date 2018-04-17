Financial Picture Improving For Findlay City Schools

4/17/18 – 5:09 A.M.

The financial picture is improving for the Findlay City School district. In January, forecasts showed a $1.5 million deficit for fiscal 2018. School board treasurer Mike Barnhart says the deficit will likely be below $1 million now.

Barnhart says they’ve made some moves to help lower projections. They include cutting 21 jobs through attrition by fiscal 2019 and shifting some expenses to the permanent improvement fund. Barnhart says property tax collections are coming in higher than expected as well.

Even with a deficit this year, the school will likely have a $9.3 million carryover balance at the end of the fiscal year.

