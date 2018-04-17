Putnam County Continues To Generate Revenue From Extra Jail Space

4/17/18 – 5:18 A.M.

Putnam County continues to use extra space in its jail to generate revenue. The Putnam County Sentinel reports a lot of that revenue is coming from Hancock County. According to the newspaper, in January Hancock County spent a little more than $31,000 to house inmates in Putnam County. That number climbed to more than $38,000 in February and more than $40,000 in March.

Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker says they’re able to use the extra space to help out other counties and generate revenue. Siefker says the county is looking at expanding a video arraignment system to Hancock County. That would cut some travel costs for housing inmates a half-hour away.

