Findlay Alley Goes Through Directional Changes

The Findlay Traffic Commission announced directional changes to a downtown alley Thursday. The alley in question is the first north/south alley between East Main Cross and East Crawford Streets.

The alley is now two-way from East Main Cross south to the first intersecting east/west alley. The remaining portion of the alley will be one-way southbound from that intersection to East Crawford.

This allows for motorists to access East Crawford Street when South Main Street is closed at East Crawford.

It used to one-way northbound from East Crawford to East Main Cross Streets.