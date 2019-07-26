Community Events for Friday, July 26

Ice Cream Social Today, 4:30-6:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church (CR216). Homemade food, ice cream, more. Proceeds benefit City Mission and Arcadia community projects.

(419-894-6030 or 419-348-7852)

Hometown Hero Salute Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. K-9 and law enforcement demonstrations, kids activities, games, BBQ chicken dinner, vendors, more.

(No contact number)

16th annual Model Railroad Show & Swap Tomorrow, 10am-4pm and Sunday, 10am-3pm at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Operating layouts, vendors, food, more. Admission $6, 12 & Under Free with adult. Sponsored by the Van Wert County Historical Society.

(419-238-4207)

39th annual Carey Fest on Thursday, August 1, 5-9:30pm at Waterworks Park; Friday, August 2, 4pm-Midnight downtown & Saturday, August 3, 3pm-Midnight downtown. Fireworks, rides, games, live music, food, parade, more. Full schedule of events at www.CareyFest.com

(No contact number)

Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 3, 5-7pm at Van Buren United Methodist Church. Sandwiches, chicken & noodles, baked goods, ice cream and more available by donation.

(No contact number)

Antique Appraisals on Monday, August 12, 6-8pm at the Putnam County District Library Pandora-Riley location. Call for info, item restrictions and to register.

(419-384-3232)

Resume-Writing Workshop on Tuesday, August 13, 9am at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Call to register.

(419-523-3747)

Gospel Sing on Saturday, August 17, 1pm at the Riverside Park Waterfall Pavilion. Featured performers to include One Voice, The Seekers, Jericho Road, HeartSong and more. Bring your own lawn chair and a non-perishable food item to be donated to City Mission.

(419-934-5456)

57th annual McComb Rotary Doc Arbogast Memorial Open on Sunday, August 25 at Hillcrest Golf Club. 4-person scramble format, $75/person. Cost includes a light lunch and dinner. Proceeds benefit the McComb Rotary scholarship fund, child literacy programs and other projects. Call for registration info.

(419-341-1774)

Learn Microsoft Word and Google Docs on Wednesday, August 28, 3:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Registration recommended.

(419-523-3747)