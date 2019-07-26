Sunny Farms, Ohio EPA Reach Agreement On Landfill’s Continued Operation

(WFIN) – A meeting that was set for Monday to consider Sunny Farms Landfill’s appeal of the Seneca County Health Board’s intent to deny its operating license has been canceled.

That’s because the landfill in Fostoria has reached an agreement with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on its continued operation.

An attorney for the Seneca County General Health District told the county health board that an agreement in principle had been reached

between the Ohio EPA and the landfill that would be filed in common pleas court stating “that they are in substantial compliance with solid waste rules and regulations.”

The agreement also calls for conditions to be placed on how the landfill operates in the future and substantial penalties for violations.

After health board members have a chance to go over the agreement, they’ll meet on August 5th to discuss their next move.

The landfill has faced criticism and citations from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency in recent years.