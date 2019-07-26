Group Hopes To Overturn Bailout Law That Raises Electric Bills

(ONN) – Opponents of House Bill 6 which was recently signed into law have formed Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts” and are pushing back against the measure that raises electric bills in Ohio.

The group is organizing a potential state-wide ballot issue in November next year to overturn the law, which bails out the state’s nuclear power plants and two coal-fired plants.

Starting in 2021, the law will enact an 85 cent fee per month on your electricity bill.

The group that’s trying to overturn it must collect more than 265,000 signatures.

State Representative Jon Cross recently spoke with WFIN about the new law, saying it will actually save taxpayers money.