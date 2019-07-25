Rep. Jon Cross Talks About House Bill 6 On WFIN

State Representative Jon Cross joined us on WFIN to talk about the newly passed House Bill 6. He said that there have been a lot of reports about the bill increasing electric costs to taxpayers but he says that’s bot the case.

Cross explained that while there will be a new fee on your energy bills, your energy efficiencies will be reduced from $4 on your bill to about 80 cents. This will result in a rate reduction around $1.3 billion. He adds that by 2027 Ohio utility bills will save $2 to $3.

He added that the bill also supports renewable energies such as wind and solar. This gives the state a balanced energy portfolio. Cross said that the portfolio will help bring more business to Ohio.

The bill also received criticism for bailing out nuclear power plants.