The Hancock County Board Of Elections Gets New Voting Machines
The Hancock County Board of Elections has its new voting machines in and tested. Officials tested the machines yesterday before boxing them back up.
Although the machines are operational, they still aren’t ready for November. The machines will need legs to stand on. Officials say that the boxes should be ready to go for the November general election by August.
The machines need to be used in the November general election if they are to be used in the 2020 presidential election.