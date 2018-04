04/17/18 – 5:08 P.M.

Altrusa International is celebrating 100 years of service this year. The COurier’s Brenna Griteman says that the Findlay Altrusa Club is almost as old.

Griteman explained that the club has done projects like starting libraries in the community, providing books to children, and they started a literacy-based scholarship. Members also volunteer at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and the Mazza Museum.