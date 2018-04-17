Two Arrested In Findlay Drug Bust

04/17/18 – 4:46 P.M.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force served a search warrant in Findlay Monday evening. They searched 215 Edith Avenue around 9:30 p.m. leading to the arrests of two people. In the home, they found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and items pointing to drug trafficking.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Ashley Baldridge and 23-year-old Kenneth Schellenberg, both of Findlay. Baldridge faces a possession of crack cocaine charge and Schellenberg faces an adult parole authority warrant charge.