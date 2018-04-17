Carey Gets Updated On Needed Electrical Upgrades

4/17/18 – 6:52 A.M.

Carey village council members got another update on the village’s electrical system Monday. Jeff Gump of the GPD Group told the council that needed electrical projects will cost millions. He added that the village could do the upgrades in phases to help deal with the costs.

Gump says Carey needs to upgrade services for a proposed Blanchard Valley Health System Medical Clinic near the U.S. 23 interchange with State Route 15. Casey’s General Store is also looking to locate in that same area.

MORE: The Courier