Findlay And County Reach Agreement For Road Projects

06/19/19 – 9:20 A.M.

Findlay City Council approved an agreement with the Hancock County Commissioners for a joint endeavor to improve city thoroughfares so they stay open during a major flood. The Courier reports that the council voted unanimously on the agreement. The work can be expected on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, East Sandusky Street, and Western Avenue.

The county has agreed to use the remaining balance of its flood fund to pay for the preliminary engineering, detail design, construction, and land acquisitions. They will also use the money for the improvements if need be. The city will provide any access needed to city-owned property at no cost to the county. They’ll also maintain any improvements that are done.

The goal is to make the city passable during a flood. Those roads were chosen because they’re needed to keep traffic flowing. You can learn more in today’s Courier.