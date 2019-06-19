Flag City Furniture And Bedding Gets Loan From Hancock County

06/19/19 – 10:51 A.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners approved a loan to a local retail business through the county’s revolving loan fund. The $90,000 loan went to Flag City Furniture and Bedding.

The revolving loan fund allows county businesses and industries to borrow funds at low-interest rates for a variety of reasons and then repay the loan over multiple years. The funds are then used for another loan. The fund provides an economic development incentive for businesses to locate or renovate throughout the county.