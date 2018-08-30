Findlay And Hancock County Swap Mowing Responsibilities For 58 Properties

8/30/18 – 10:55 A.M.

Findlay and Hancock County own several properties next to each other within the city limits. Because city and county lots are on different mowing schedules, it at times looks like crews are skipping properties. The two sides made a move to change that Thursday…

Audio:Phil Johnson

Assistant Hancock County prosecutor Phil Johnson says the deal includes 31 county properties and 27 city properties. The memorandum of understanding made an effort to equalize the acreage included. Johnson says, in the end, there was only about a tenth of an acre difference.

Johnson adds by swapping maintenance responsibilities the county and city will save time and money since they won’t have to move equipment as much.