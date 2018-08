08/30/18 – 3:07 P.M.

You can check out some of the youth projects being showcased at the Hancock County Fair. 4-H director Cassie Anderson said that there are plenty of booths to check out.

She added that each display will feature creative ideas and themes.

Anderson said that you can stop by the 4-H tent to learn more about the program and how you can get involved.