Findlay Announces Friendship City Agreement With Kawaguchi Japan

8/17/18 – 5:05 A.M.

Findlay and the Japanese city Kawaguchi announced a Friendship City agreement on Thursday. Findlay-Hancock County Alliance Economic Development Director Tim Mayle says the announcement acknowledges the role Japanese companies have played in Findlay’s economic success. He says it goes beyond that though…

Mayle says the announcement also helps Findlay work to better understand Japanese culture. He adds that will help Japanese businesses in the community…

Officials from Findlay and Kawaguchi unveiled a rock monument celebrating the partnership at Riverside Park as part Thursday’s festivities.