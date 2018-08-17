Findlay’s Former Interim Police Chief Claimed Wrongdoing By Officials

8/17/18 – 5:21 A.M.

Findlay’s former interim police chief reportedly noted ethical and criminal violations by his employer and by elected officials before his 2017 firing. The Courier reports that Sean Young made the claims in an appeal to the State Personnel Board of Review. However, a settlement between the city and Young meant the State Personnel Board of Review never reviewed the claims.

The city fired Young last September. The move came after they removed him from his post following a domestic violence incident in his home. Young appealed the firing but eventually settled the matter in April of this year.

In documents filed last October, Young wrote, “It is my belief that my report had great weight in the decision to terminate my employment with the City of Findlay.”

Young and city officials are under a gag order about the deal.