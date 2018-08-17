Traffic Stop Leads To Heroin Bust

8/17/18 – 5:28 A.M.

A West Virginia man and woman are facing drug charges after a Wednesday drug bust in Hancock County. The State Highway Patrol says a trooper found 246 grams of heroin and a gram of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-75. The agency says the value of the drugs is more than $43,000.

Troopers pulled over the car for a lane violation around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. They smelled marijuana and searched the car.

29-year-old Shawntrinia Alford and 34-year-old Terrell Walker are facing a possession of heroin charges. They face up to 11 years in prison if convicted.