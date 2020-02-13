Findlay Area Picks Up Some Snow, Colder Temps To Follow

People in the Findlay area are shoveling and snowblowing about 3 to 4 inches of snow that fell Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

We could get a little more accumulation during the day Thursday, and then on Thursday night skies will become partly cloudy with a low around 12, and colder with the wind chill.

Friday is looking to be partly sunny with a high of 22. The low Friday night will be near single digits.

It’ll be warmer on Saturday, when we can expect partly sunny skies and a high of 35.

The snow caused most schools to cancel classes on Thursday and Hancock County was placed under a Level One Road Alert.