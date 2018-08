8/23/18 – 5:13 A.M.

A Findlay-based company is changing hands. Plastics Technology Online reports the Simona Group has bought Premier Material Concepts. The German-based company is renaming the Findlay facility Simona PMC.

PMC started in 2003 as a business unit of Rowmark LLC. The company makes high-performance plastic sheets and roll stock.

MORE: Plastics Technology Online