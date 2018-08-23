Rules For Bikes In Downtown Findlay Moving Forward

8/23/18 – 5:07 A.M.

New rules for bikes in downtown Findlay are moving forward to the city council. The Courier reports council’s Streets, Sidewalks & Parking Committee voted Wednesday to put “dismount zone” regulations in front of the entire council for a vote. The rules would require bicyclists to walk their bikes on sidewalks along Main Street. Riding your bike on the sidewalks in that area could lead to a $150 fine if the rules pass.

Many downtown businesses have requested the ordinance. They say cyclists create a dangerous situation for pedestrians and sidewalk diners.

The new ordinance would also apply to skateboards, rollerblades, and scooters. The affected area spans from just north of Front Street to Lincoln Street. It also includes parts of Front, Main Cross, Crawford, Sandusky, West Hardin, and West Lincoln streets.

The legislation would also make bicycle registration with the police office optional. Councilman Grant Russel says the current rule helps police identify lost or stolen bikes.

MORE: The Courier