Findlay Bicyclist Injured In Collision With Car

8/27/18 – 7:27 A.M.

A collision between a car and a bike injured a Findlay woman over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of North Main and George streets around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

28-year-old Brandi Hale was riding her bike on the sidewalk when she rode in front of a car driven by 49-year-old Michael Johnson of Findlay. Johnson was trying to turn on to Main Street.

Hanco EMS took Hale to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Police cited her for failure to obey a traffic control device.