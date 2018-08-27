One Person Injured In Three Car Crash

8/27/18 – 7:19 A.M.

A three-car crash injured one person in Findlay over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Tiffin Avenue and H Street.

23-year-old Anijah Peterson of Findlay was driving east when she hit the back of a car driven by 21-year-old Delaney Haas of Wadsworth. Haas had stopped behind a car driven by 70-year-old Roger Thomas of Findlay, who had slowed down to turn left.

Hanco EMS took Peterson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of a leg injury. Police cited her for an assured clear distance ahead violation and for driving with a suspended license.