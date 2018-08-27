Findlay Woman Injured In Sunday Motorcycle Crash

8/27/18 – 7:10 A.M.

A motorcycle crash injured a Findlay woman Sunday morning. The Findlay Police Department says the crash happened just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of North Blanchard Street. 37-year-old Katie Erickson was riding north when she lost control and crashed.

Hanco EMS took Erickson to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of knee pain and scrapes on her arms and legs. She was wearing a helmet.

Police cited Erickson for failure to maintain control.