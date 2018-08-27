Several Road Projects Slated To Start In Hancock County This Week

8/27/18 – 6:50 A.M.

Several new road projects get underway in Hancock County this week. ODOT says they’ll restrict I-75 northbound to one lane between State Route 235 and State Route 698 to one lane starting today. Crews will make bridge deck and pavement repairs in the area for the next two days.

ODOT is also reducing I-75 northbound to one lane at State Route 103 in Bluffton on Wednesday. Crews will perform bridge deck repair. The project will also close the I-75 northbound entrance ramp at Route 103 for a day.

Elsewhere, crews will restrict State Route 330 to one lane between North Street in Vanlue and State Route 568 starting Wednesday for a resurfacing project. Another project starting Wednesday will see lane reductions on State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and the Wyandot County line.

Work continues this week on parts of State Route 613 between Van Buren and the Putnam County line for berm repair. U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. State Route 330 over State Route 15 in Vanlue also remains closed for bridge deck replacement.