Roadwork Continues In Findlay This Week

8/27/18 – 5:34 A.M.

Roadwork continues on a few Findlay streets this week. North and southbound traffic remains reduced to one lane on South Main Street between Lima Street and Woodley Avenue. Northbound traffic is shifted to the southbound side of the street in this area while curb and repaving work takes place.

Osborn Avenue is down to one lane between Center Street and Wedgewood Drive this week. Crews are working on manholes in that area.

The city also says Concord Street is closed during working hours between Parkside Place and Vincent Street for a waterline replacement project.