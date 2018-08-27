Lane Restrictions Set For I-75 In Findlay This Week

8/27/18 – 5:29 A.M.

You’ll notice some changes on I-75 through Findlay over the next couple of weeks. ODOT says crews will temporarily slow down traffic for short periods of time in the construction zone on August 28. That will allow them to mobilize equipment for the project. The changes will also cause temporary blockages of the southbound entrance ramps at State Route 12 and U.S. 224.

On August 30 ODOT is restricting the southbound lane of the interstate to one lane from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day. Crews will set bridge beams during this time. They’ll also temporarily slow or stop traffic between midnight and 5 a.m. to allow for the work.

Next Tuesday you’ll see lane restrictions in the same area from 9 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the removal of the beam setting equipment.