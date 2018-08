8/27/18 – 5:13 A.M.

The investigation continues after a train hit and killed a man in Findlay early Sunday morning. The Findlay Police Department says the incident happened around 1 a.m. on the CSX Railroad tracks in the 300 block of East Main Cross Street. Officers say 46-year-old Wayne Bell of Findlay was partially lying on the tracks in that area.

Hancock County Coroner Dr. Mark Fox has ordered an autopsy. Officers say they have notified Bell’s family.