Hancock County Fair Kicks Off Wednesday

8/27/18 – 5:07 A.M.

The Hancock County Fair kicks off this Wednesday. The first day of the fair is Senior Citizens and Veterans Day on the grounds. Seniors and veterans can get in for $2 with proper identification.

Daily admission is $7. Burton Brothers Amusements Midway Specials is providing the rides for the fair. Ride tickets are $1 each. On Wednesday, you can donate a can of food can for a ride ticket.

Special grandstand events include KOI drag racing on Friday night, the Broken Horn Rodeo Saturday night, a tractor pull Sunday, and a demolition derby on Monday afternoon.