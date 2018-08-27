New Buildings Will Highlight Hancock County Fair

8/27/18 – 4:56 A.M.

You’ll notice two new buildings at the Hancock County Fair this year. The annual event will showcase the new Old Mill Stream Centre and a new cattle show ring. The Old Mill Stream Centre will host opening ceremonies Tuesday night at 7 p.m. with the fair king and queen coronations to follow.

The new building will also musical performances throughout the week. Fairground operations manager Dave Thomas says the air-conditioned building will also serve as a place for people to cool down during the fair.

In the meantime, the new cattle show ring moves cattle shows out of the barn that cattle stay in during the fair. The new ring is 55 by 80 feet. The Hancock Cattlemen’s Association found private funding for the building.

MORE: The Courier