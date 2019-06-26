Findlay Boil Advisory

A boil advisory is in effect for several streets on Findlay’s north side.

Repair of a water main is the cause.

Affected are water customers on Tioga and Stanley avenues, 2512 France Street, and those in the 2400 through 2600 blocks of North Main Street.

To assure the safety of water to be used for cooking, drinking, or tooth brushing should be brought to a hard boil for at least a minute.

The complete information from the city is available at https://www.findlayohio.com/Home/Components/News/News/339/1375