Hancock County Enters Agreement With Findlay To Improve Transportation Corridors

06/26/19 – 9:12 A.M.

Hancock County will work with the City of Findlay to address some city roads that are affected by heavy flooding. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the city during a Tuesday meeting. According to the agreement, the county will pay for preliminary engineering, detail design, construction, and land acquisition, if necessary, and gives the city access to the properties. This will be done with money from the previously collected sales tax that expired last year.

The initial streets are Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, East Sandusky Street, and Western Avenue. The goal is to improve these transportation corridors.