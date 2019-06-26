Special Olympics Torch Coming To Findlay

06/26/19 – 7 A.M.

The Torch Run for Special Olympics is making its way through Findlay this afternoon. Local law enforcement and runners will carry the torch. It will start at the Ohio Highway Patrol Office at 3:30 p.m. and head south down Main Street. The group will make stops at the Hancock County Courthouse, the South Main Street Fire Station, and then Kroger.

The group will then head east on Sixth Street to Blanchard Street. They will run Blanchard Street to East Sandusky Street and then run towards Osborne Avenue where they will take a left and head for Riverside Park.

Runners should arrive at Riverside Park between 4 and 5 p.m. where a celebration is planned near Shelter 9.