Findlay Christmas Tree Lights Up, Kids Get To Meet Santa

A big crowd gathered outside Findlay City Hall Friday night as Mayor Muryn and Santa Claus himself counted the lighting of the city Christmas Tree.

The crowd cheered as the Christmas Tree lit up, and then families picked out a good spot in front of the tree to take a family picture.

A few seconds after the tree came aglow Santa headed across the street to the Findlay Kiwanis Santa’s House at St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Youngsters had a chance to meet the Jolly Fat One and tell him what they wanted for Christmas.

There were also cookies and hot chocolate to enjoy, and people even went on horse-drawn wagon rides through downtown.

The city thanks the Wellman Family for donating the Christmas Tree and Industrial Movers for help in getting the tree to Dorney Plaza and also Wolfe’s Produce.

Merry Christmas everyone!