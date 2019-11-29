Findlay Church Serves Up Hundreds Of Thanksgiving Meals

Hundreds of people enjoyed a nice Thanksgiving Meal with all the trimmings at StoneBridge Church in Findlay.

We spoke with Lead Pastor Michael Wise about their Annual Thanksgiving Meal and what it means to the community.

He says it would be great if everyone had enough to eat on Thanksgiving, but unfortunately that’s not the reality.

“But in the meantime, whatever the community’s need is we just want to meet that every year.”

“Our goal is to be the best neighbors we can be and to bless our community, in the way that we’ve been blessed we want to pass it along.”

He says the church served up around 2,400 meals on Thanksgiving, with about 800 of those being delivered.