Findlay Shop Owners Gearing Up For Small Business Saturday

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday and plenty of shops in downtown Findlay will be taking part.

This includes Creative Fringe at 404 South Main Street, next to Japan West.

Owner Lisa Hoekstra says they’ll be having sales to celebrate the day.

She said she might even have drinks available for people shopping small depending on how cold it gets.

Her store offers everything from homemade clothing and art pieces, to comic books, baseball cards and vintage toys.

Lisa said that it is important to shop small and support local businesses because they dont have the same resources as bigger chains and often struggle with the competition.

