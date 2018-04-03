Findlay City Council Approves $190K To Fix Storm Sewer On Blanchard Street

04/03/18 – 8:52 P.M.

Findlay City Council pushed through legislation to fix a storm sewer on North Blanchard Street. Service Director Brian Thomas told council that the storm sewer on North Blanchard Street between Jacobs and Lesa Avenues has started to pull apart. This has allowed soil into the sewer and caused the street to dip.

He said that until the storm sewer is fixed the damage to the street will only continue to grow. City Council skipped the second and third readings of the ordinance and approved $190,000 to fix the storm sewer and the road.