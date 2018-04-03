United Way Of Hancock County Seeking Volunteers For Days Of Caring Event

04/03/18 – 6:18 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County’s Days of Caring event is coming up soon. Community Services Director Bev Phillips said that they will get volunteers from local businesses to help at different non-profits in the community.

Bev Phillips

The Days of Caring will take place from May 7 through May 11. Phillips said that they are encouraging corporate and community volunteers to devote at least four hours of a workday to complete a service project. These projects range from landscaping to taking inventory to cleaning lightbulbs.

The deadline to register is April 13.