Hancock County ADMAHS Board Offering Services To Help Families Of People Suffering From Addiction

04/03/18 – 6:04 P.M.

The Opioid Crisis has been affecting families for many years. Hancock County ADAMHS Board executive director Precia Stuby said that they want to start helping everyone affected.

Stuby said that these families aren’t alone and can use the help.

Stuby said that the discussion will be Thursday from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Findlay. There will be experts available to help talk about services that are available.