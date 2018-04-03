I-75 Construction Zone To Shrink This Year

4/3/18 – 10:43 A.M.

The I-75 construction zone will shrink by the end of this year. That’s according to ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Kirk Slusher…

Audio:Kirk Slusher

Slusher says you’ll still see plenty of construction at the I-75 interchange with U.S. 68. However, ODOT expects the fly-over ramp from I-75 southbound to U.S. 68 to open by the end of the year.

Audio:Kirk Slusher

Slusher adds the contractor is a little behind where they want to be in the project. Several days below 20 degrees over the winter slowed construction plans.

Elsewhere in the county, you can expect to see the first phase of the Main Street reconstruction project in Arlington begin.

Slusher spoke at the Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce’s Fresh-Brewed Business meeting Tuesday.