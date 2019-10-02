Findlay City Council Approves Drainage And Boring Projects

(WFIN) – Findlay City Council had a light agenda for their Tuesday night meeting but did approve some engineering projects.

One of the projects will help address a flooding issue on Cimarron Court.

City Service Director Brian Thomas said that they are adding additional drainage spots to help the catch basin keep up with the water, which will cost the city about $75,000.

Councilwoman Holly Frische said that Cimarron Court isn’t the only area with a problem like this. Thomas urged residents to reach out to the engineering department to put problem areas on their radar.

Council also passed a boring project on Fishlock avenue.

Thomas explained that they need to put a waterline below bedrock by Lye Creek.

Thomas asked council to pass the ordinance on the first reading because the contractor is in town.

Thomas said they were forced to place the waterline above the bedrock last year due to funds and lack of equipment to bore through the bedrock.

This project will cost the city $55,000.