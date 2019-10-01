Meet Some Of Your Local Law Enforcement During Coffee With A Cop

Local law enforcement officials are inviting you out for a cup of coffee.

National Coffee with a Cop Day is Wednesday, October 2nd.

The event brings men and women in uniform together with their communities to connect with a cup of coffee.

In addition to the national event, local police agencies hold other Coffee with a Cop events throughout the year.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Findlay Police Department are inviting residents to join them at the Pilgrim Family Restaurant at 1505 West Main Cross Street in Findlay from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday for some coffee and conversation.